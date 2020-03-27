UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Solidarity Fund Received Over $108 Mln in Donations in 2 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has received over $108 million in donations from some 200,000 donors in just the first two weeks of its existence, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

The WHO launched the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund on March 13 for tackling the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"We are also delighted to report that the COVID-19 solidarity fund has now received donations of more than $108 million in just two weeks from 200,000 individuals and organizations. Thanks you to each and every one of you," Tedros said at a virtual WHO briefing.

