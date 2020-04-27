WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Generated More Than $200Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization (WHO), which aims to provide frontline health care workers with critical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate the research and development of treatments and vaccines, has already raised more than $200 million, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We are also grateful to more than 280,000 individuals, corporations and foundations that have contributed to the Solidarity Response Fund, which has now generated more than $200 million, and I thank Flu Lab for its contribution of $10 million," Tedros said at a press conference.

The director-general also noted that the organization was committed to doing everything possible to support all countries to curb the pandemic.