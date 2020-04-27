UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Generated More Than $200Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund Generated More Than $200Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization (WHO), which aims to provide frontline health care workers with critical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic and accelerate the research and development of treatments and vaccines, has already raised more than $200 million, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We are also grateful to more than 280,000 individuals, corporations and foundations that have contributed to the Solidarity Response Fund, which has now generated more than $200 million, and I thank Flu Lab for its contribution of $10 million," Tedros said at a press conference.

The director-general also noted that the organization was committed to doing everything possible to support all countries to curb the pandemic.

Related Topics

World All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

3 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

3 hours ago

South Korean Parliament to Vote on COVID-19 Relief ..

17 minutes ago

DR Congo attacks kill 43: officials

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.