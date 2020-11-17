WHO Chief Says G20 Summit Opportunity to Commit to ACT Accelerator COVID Tools Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, believes that the upcoming summit of the G20 leaders is an opportunity for making a contribution to WHO-led Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, an initiative aiming to ensure equitable access across the globe to diagnostics, treatment, and vaccines amid the pandemic.

"G20 leaders will meet this weekend.

This is an opportunity for them to commit financially and politically to the ACT Accelerator and COVAX so that together we can end this pandemic quickly," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Ghebreyesus said that the WHO urgently needs another $4.2 billion to support the ACT Accelerator and further $23.9 billion will be required in 2021.

Over 180 countries are currently involved in the so-called WHO-led COVAX facility, a component of the global ACT Accelerator mechanism responsible for the vaccines.