WHO Chief Says Global Monkeypox Incidence Fell by Over 20% Last Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the weekly monkeypox incidence fell by over 20% globally last week despite an increase in cases in North and South America.

"Last week the number of weekly reported cases of monkeypox fell by more than 20% globally, although new cases increased in the Americas where we continue to see intense transmission," WHO chief told a virtual press conference on COVID-19 and other health issues.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual.

The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

According to the WHO, over 45,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide across 98 countries and territories, with 12 deaths being attributed to the disease.