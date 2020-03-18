UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Global Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 200,000, With Over 8,000 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

WHO Chief Says Global Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 200,000, With Over 8,000 Deaths

The global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200,000, with over 8,000 fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200,000, with over 8,000 fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO, and more than 8000 people have lost their lives.

More than 80% of all cases are from two regions the Western Pacific and Europe," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO website.

The WHO chief called for implementing physical distancing measures, stepping up testing, and tracing every contact.

Related Topics

World Europe All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

9 minutes ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

39 minutes ago

US Air Force to Take Measures to Continue Exercise ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Suspends Refugee Reception Programs Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Lieutenant among three soldiers martyred; seven te ..

3 minutes ago

Spain virus cases top 13,700 with nearly 600 death ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.