WHO Chief Says Global Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 200,000, With Over 8,000 Deaths
Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:51 PM
The global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200,000, with over 8,000 fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday
"More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO, and more than 8000 people have lost their lives.
More than 80% of all cases are from two regions the Western Pacific and Europe," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO website.
The WHO chief called for implementing physical distancing measures, stepping up testing, and tracing every contact.