WHO Chief Says Global Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 200,000, With Over 8,000 Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200,000, with over 8,000 fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO, and more than 8000 people have lost their lives.

More than 80% of all cases are from two regions the Western Pacific and Europe," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO website.

The WHO chief called for implementing physical distancing measures, stepping up testing, and tracing every contact.