WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The head of the World Health Organization, who was at the Sanaa airport in Yemen amid an Israeli bombardment on Thursday, said there was damage to infrastructure but he remained safe.

"One of our plane's crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

Other UN staff were also safe but their departure was delayed until repairs could be made, he added.

Tedros was in Yemen as part of a mission to seek the release of detained UN staff and assess the health and humanitarian situations in the war-torn country.

He said the mission "concluded today", and "we continue to call for the detainees' immediate release."

While about to board their flight, he said "the airport came under aerial bombardment".

"The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge -- just a few meters from where we were -- and the runway were damaged."