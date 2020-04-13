WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organization

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday he was hoping the United States would continue funding the organization after US President Donald Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday he was hoping the United States would continue funding the organization after US President Donald Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, Trump accused WHO of often being "wrong" and "China-centric," adding that Washington might suspend the funding to the organization. The president later clarified that he was not promising a definitive stop to the WHO funding, only suggesting a possibility.

"I hope that the [US] funding to the WHO will continue. And the relationship we have is very good and we hope this will continue," Tedros said.