UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Hopes US To Continue Funding Organization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organization

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday he was hoping the United States would continue funding the organization after US President Donald Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday he was hoping the United States would continue funding the organization after US President Donald Trump criticized WHO for its handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Last week, Trump accused WHO of often being "wrong" and "China-centric," adding that Washington might suspend the funding to the organization. The president later clarified that he was not promising a definitive stop to the WHO funding, only suggesting a possibility.

"I hope that the [US] funding to the WHO will continue. And the relationship we have is very good and we hope this will continue," Tedros said.

Related Topics

World Washington Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

12 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises ..

1 minute ago

New York State Reports 671 More COVID-19 Fatalitie ..

1 minute ago

Maldives Lifts COVID-19 Curfew in Capital City Rus ..

1 minute ago

Russian Health Care Watchdog: 55% of 74 COVID-19 O ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Ismail briefs governors meeting on steps to ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.