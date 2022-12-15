WHO Chief Says Hoping COVID-19 Will No Longer Be Considered Emergency Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global health emergency next year.

"We're hopeful that at some point next year, we will be able to say that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency," the WHO chief told a media briefing, as quoted in a statement on the organization's website.

He recalled that one year ago, the Omicron variant "had just been identified and was starting to take off."

"At that time, COVID-19 was killing 50,000 people each week.

Last week, less than 10,000 people lost their lives. That's still 10,000 too many - and there is still a lot that all countries can do to save lives - but we have come a long way," he added.

The WHO head said the criteria for declaring an end to the emergency will be discussed during the next meeting of the Emergency Committee in January.

He added that the virus "will not go away," but all countries "will need to learn to manage it alongside other respiratory illnesses including influenza and RSV, both of which are now circulating intensely in many countries."