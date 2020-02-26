UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Many Coronavirus-Affected States Still Not Sharing Data With Organization

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:47 PM

WHO Chief Says Many Coronavirus-Affected States Still Not Sharing Data With Organization

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that "too many" countries affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are still not sharing data with the UN public health agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that "too many" countries affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are still not sharing data with the UN public health agency.

"One of the biggest challenges we face is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO. WHO cannot provide appropriate public health guidance without disaggregated data and detailed line lists," the WHO chief told a mission briefing on COVID-19, as quoted on the organization's website.

He added that WHO was communicating with health ministries directly, but urged all countries to share their data with the organization immediately.

Related Topics

United Nations All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

1 minute ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

4 minutes ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

11 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

26 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.