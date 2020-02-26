WHO Chief Says Many Coronavirus-Affected States Still Not Sharing Data With Organization

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that "too many" countries affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are still not sharing data with the UN public health agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that "too many" countries affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, are still not sharing data with the UN public health agency.

"One of the biggest challenges we face is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO. WHO cannot provide appropriate public health guidance without disaggregated data and detailed line lists," the WHO chief told a mission briefing on COVID-19, as quoted on the organization's website.

He added that WHO was communicating with health ministries directly, but urged all countries to share their data with the organization immediately.