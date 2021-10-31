WHO Chief Says Met With Russian Foreign Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and they came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture.

"Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the #G20RomeSummit & agreed we must strengthen the health architecture, incl @WHO's key role, to prevent health threats. Also discussed upcoming World Health Assembly special session on an int'l pact on pandemic preparedness & response," Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.