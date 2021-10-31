UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says Met With Russian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:40 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and they came to the idea of strengthening the global health architecture.

"Met Sergey Lavrov ... at the #G20RomeSummit & agreed we must strengthen the  health architecture, incl @WHO's key role, to prevent health threats. Also discussed upcoming World Health Assembly special session on an int'l pact on pandemic preparedness & response," Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

