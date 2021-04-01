WHO Chief Says Pandemic Treaty Gaining Momentum

More world leaders have heeded the call from the World Health Organization to draw up a treaty on better pandemic preparedness, the UN agency's chief said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) More world leaders have heeded the call from the World Health Organization to draw up a treaty on better pandemic preparedness, the UN agency's chief said Thursday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday welcomed a proposal by European Council President Charles Michel to negotiate a roadmap for dealing with global health crises yet to come.

"I am pleased that more leaders are now joining the call for a pandemic treaty, which would be a generational commitment to keeping the world safe," Tedros said.

More than 25 world leaders have already signed up to the international initiative, he said, including leaders from the G20 and G7 groups of industrialized nations.