UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Received Death Threats Over Coronavirus Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

WHO Chief Says Received Death Threats Over Coronavirus Response

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The chief of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, said Wednesday he had faced death threats and racist insults over the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than three months. Abuses or racist comments, giving me Names, black or negro ... even death threats. I do not give a damn," he told reporters at a media briefing.

He urged the global community to "please quarantine COVID politics" and stop wasting time pointing fingers at one another.

"That is what we want. We do not care about personal attacks. We care about the life passing every single minute unnecessarily because we could not unite and fight this virus," Tedros said.

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump, who accused the agency on Tuesday for being "China-centric," Tedros said that WHO was close to every nation and was "color-blind" as well as "wealth-blind."

"For us small and big is the same. For us people in the North or in the South, East or West are the same," he said, adding the media should advocate for unity in the fight against the virus, instead of fanning the flames of discord.

WHO has been criticized for trusting China's statistics and taking too long to declare a pandemic, which has infected more than 1.45 million since emerging in Wuhan in December. More than 83,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Trump Died Wuhan Same Ethiopia December Media Unity Foods Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

6 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

6 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

9 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.