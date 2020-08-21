WHO Chief Says Scattered Suppression of COVID-19 Not Victory, Search of Vaccine Essential

No suppression of the coronavirus outbreak by individual countries is final unless the world acquires a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) No suppression of the coronavirus outbreak by individual countries is final unless the world acquires a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Several countries around the world are now experiencing fresh outbreaks after a long period with little or no transmission. These countries are a cautionary tale for those that are now seeing a downward trend in cases. Progress does not mean victory," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief reiterated that most people still remained susceptible to COVID-19.

"No country can just ride this out until we have a vaccine. A vaccine will be a vital tool, and we hope that we will have one as soon as possible. But there's no guarantee that we will, and even if we do have a vaccine, it won't end the pandemic on its own," the official stressed.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.

As candidate vaccines on the WHO-monitored list continue the quest for finishing the required three phases of clinical trials, Russia on August 11 registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik 5.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, it has received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of around one billion doses of the vaccine. Russia has contracted the vaccine's production in five countries, with the expected capacity to produce 500 million doses per year.