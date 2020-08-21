UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Scattered Suppression Of COVID-19 Not Victory, Search Of Vaccine Essential

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:22 PM

WHO Chief Says Scattered Suppression of COVID-19 Not Victory, Search of Vaccine Essential

No suppression of the coronavirus outbreak by individual countries is final unless the world acquires a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) No suppression of the coronavirus outbreak by individual countries is final unless the world acquires a vaccine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Several countries around the world are now experiencing fresh outbreaks after a long period with little or no transmission. These countries are a cautionary tale for those that are now seeing a downward trend in cases. Progress does not mean victory," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief reiterated that most people still remained susceptible to COVID-19.

"No country can just ride this out until we have a vaccine. A vaccine will be a vital tool, and we hope that we will have one as soon as possible. But there's no guarantee that we will, and even if we do have a vaccine, it won't end the pandemic on its own," the official stressed.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.

As candidate vaccines on the WHO-monitored list continue the quest for finishing the required three phases of clinical trials, Russia on August 11 registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik 5.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, it has received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of around one billion doses of the vaccine. Russia has contracted the vaccine's production in five countries, with the expected capacity to produce 500 million doses per year.

Related Topics

World Russia Progress March August From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

25 minutes ago

US Imposes Via Restrictions on 14 Iranians for All ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR Chief Affirms Immediate Support to Over 100, ..

3 minutes ago

PTI working to provide relief to common man: Jehan ..

3 minutes ago

US Open to Ideas on Extending Iran Arms Embargo - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.