WHO Chief Says Spikes in COVID-19 Cases Driven by Young People 'Letting Their Guard Down'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Spikes in the number of COVID-19 infections per day in some countries are triggered by the behavior of the younger population who "let their guard down" during the summer, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"One of the challenges we face is convincing younger people of this risk. Evidence suggests that spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer. We have said it before and we will say it again - young people are not invincible. Young people can be infected.

Young people can die. And young people can transmit the virus to others," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.

Within the context, the WHO chief called on young people to take the same precautions that everyone else does to protect themselves and others, adding that youngsters "should be leaders and drivers of change."

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 16.5 million worldwide, with over 656,000 deaths from the disease being recorded since the start of the outbreak, according to the WHO. Over the recent weeks, some countries, including Spain, France, Iran and India, have seen surges in the number of infections.