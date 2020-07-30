UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Spikes In COVID-19 Cases Driven By Young People 'Letting Their Guard Down'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

WHO Chief Says Spikes in COVID-19 Cases Driven by Young People 'Letting Their Guard Down'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Spikes in the number of COVID-19 infections per day in some countries are triggered by the behavior of the younger population who "let their guard down" during the summer, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Thursday.

"One of the challenges we face is convincing younger people of this risk. Evidence suggests that spikes of cases in some countries are being driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer. We have said it before and we will say it again - young people are not invincible. Young people can be infected.

Young people can die. And young people can transmit the virus to others," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.

Within the context, the WHO chief called on young people to take the same precautions that everyone else does to protect themselves and others, adding that youngsters "should be leaders and drivers of change."

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 16.5 million worldwide, with over 656,000 deaths from the disease being recorded since the start of the outbreak, according to the WHO. Over the recent weeks, some countries, including Spain, France, Iran and India, have seen surges in the number of infections.

Related Topics

India World Iran France Young Same Spain From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

56 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.