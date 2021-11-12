UrduPoint.com

WHO Chief Says Tigray 'blockade' Killing People

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region is under "effective blockade", the World Health Organization chief said Friday, warning that people were starving to death and dying from lack of access to medicines

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region is under "effective blockade", the World Health Organization chief said Friday, warning that people were starving to death and dying from lack of access to medicines.

"People are dying because of lack of supplies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself a Tigrayan, told reporters, warning that WHO "cannot send supplies and medicines to Tigray because it's under blockade, and the blockade is systematic".

