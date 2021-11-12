WHO chief says Tigray 'blockade' killing people

Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region is under "effective blockade", the World Health Organization chief said Friday, warning that people were starving to death and dying from lack of access to medicines

"People are dying because of lack of supplies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself a Tigrayan, told reporters, warning that WHO "cannot send supplies and medicines to Tigray because it's under blockade, and the blockade is systematic".