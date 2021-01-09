UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says To Fix Dates For China Fact-Finding Mission Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

WHO Chief Says to Fix Dates for China Fact-Finding Mission Next Week

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the dates for the upcoming scientific mission to China would be set and made public next week.

"We are in touch with Chinese officials and they agreed to share with us the specific dates for the travel in the next few days and we will share with you the specific dates next week," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Earlier in the week, China denied entry to an international team of experts headed to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus. Chinese authorities downplayed the move, citing preliminary arrangements.

