WHO Chief Says to Self-Quarantine Following Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that he would self-quarantine following a contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms, but will self-quarantine in the coming days in line with WHO protocols. At this time, it's critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.