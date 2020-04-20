WHO Chief Says Urged G20 to Support Global Response, Remove Trade Barriers Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the world's 20 largest economies (G20) during health ministers' virtual meeting to support global response to the coronavirus pandemic and eliminate trade barriers.

On Sunday, G20 health ministers held a video conference to discuss the global fight against the coronavirus. In a joint statement after the virtual meeting, they admitted that the pandemic had highlighted "systemic weaknesses in health systems" and agreed to improve knowledge sharing and close the gap in response capabilities and readiness.

After the meeting, Tedros said that he voiced "three asks" at the meeting.

"1. Fight #COVID19 with determination, guided by science & evidence 2. Continue to support the global response 3. Work together to increase the production & equitable distribution of essential supplies & remove trade barriers," he tweeted.

He also thanked the ministers for "their commitment to a coordinated approach to fighting #COVID19" and urged the nations to support African countries with stimulus packages and debt relief amid the pandemic.

As of Sunday, over 2.2 million cases of the infection have been confirmed worldwide, according to the WHO. Over 152,000 patients have died.