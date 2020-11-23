UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Says Vaccine Trial Results Give Hope For Defeating Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:54 PM

WHO Chief Says Vaccine Trial Results Give Hope for Defeating Pandemic

Positive results of several anti-coronavirus vaccine trials presented in recent days give hope that the pandemic will be defeated by the use of vaccines in combination with other public health measures, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Positive results of several anti-coronavirus vaccine trials presented in recent days give hope that the pandemic will be defeated by the use of vaccines in combination with other public health measures, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"With the latest positive news from vaccine trials, the light at the end of this long, dark tunnel is growing brighter. There is now real hope that vaccines in combination with other tried and tested public health measures will help to end the pandemic ... The significance of this scientific achievement cannot be overstated. No vaccines in history have been developed as rapidly as these. The scientific community has set a new standard for vaccine development," Tedros said at a briefing.

The WHO chief noted that every government was trying to do its best to protect the population, however, now there is a real risk that the "poorest and most vulnerable people will be trampled in the stampede for vaccines.

"

Earlier in the day, UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said that its candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had shown an average of 70 percent efficacy in trials, although one dosing regimen had shown to be 90 percent effective. AstraZeneca is the third Western vaccine manufacturer that has presented its phase 3 results, after Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines showed a 95 and 94.5 percent effectiveness rate, respectively.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine is currently going through phase 3 trials in Russia, as well as in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, India and Brazil. Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 volunteers who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Related Topics

India World Russia Company Oxford Brazil United Kingdom Belarus United Arab Emirates August From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

25 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

40 minutes ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

40 minutes ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

49 seconds ago

Ankara Summons Italian, German Diplomats Over Insp ..

56 minutes ago

Christmas Will Not Be Normal But COVID-19 Escape R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.