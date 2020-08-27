UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says Will Set Up Review Committee For International Health Regulations

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:54 PM

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday announced plans to establish a review committee on the International Health Regulations (IHR) amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"Earlier today, I informed WHO's Member States that I plan to establish an IHR review committee to advise me on whether any changes to the IHR may be necessary to ensure this powerful tool of international law is as effective as possible. The committee will be made up of independent experts who will examine various aspects of the IHR," Tedros said at a virtual briefing.

Tedros added that the committee would be in contact with the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness & Response and the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Program to share information and findings.

"Depending on the progress it makes, the committee will present a progress report to the resumed World Health Assembly in November, and a full report to the next year's assembly in May," Tedros added.

The International Health Regulations were originally adopted in 1969 as a legal mechanism to deal with public health threats of a global scale. Whenever such risk emerges, the director general establishes a review committee to provide advice and recommendations on the IHR and their implementation.

