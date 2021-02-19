UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Says World Succeeding Against COVID-19 But More Should Be Done

Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

The world has slowly started to gain an upper hand in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and more lives are being saved and effective tools created, but there is still a long way to go, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday

"Are we succeeding? Yes. Cases and deaths are declining. We have a toolbox of proven public health measures. We now have powerful new tools that we could only dream about a year ago, but we must make sure we use those tools effectively, which means using them in all countries to protect the most at-risk groups," the WHO chief stated.

Tedros stressed the need for governments to come together and support the COVAX initiative to ensure equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, as this is "the best way to save lives and end the pandemic, restore confidence and reboot the global economy." He also welcomed the UK initiative to encourage G7 leaders to increase their funding for COVAX.

This year's Munich Security Conference, the world's leading forum for foreign and security policy, is held online due to the pandemic.

