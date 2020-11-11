WHO Chief Scientist Points to Lack of Evidence of COVID Mutations Impacting Vaccine Effect

There is no evidence at this point that the mutations of the coronavirus could impact the immune response triggered by a vaccine, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday

Last week, a mutated strain of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 was discovered in minks in Denmark, prompting the United Kingdom ban all Danish arrivals. The animal-to-human transmission of the virus has been confirmed by Danish and other European authorities long before that.

"So far there's no evidence that any of the mutations that we have seen would have any impact on the immune response that a vaccine would elicit," Swaminathan told a virtual Q&A session on social media.

Mutations of the original coronavirus strain have been regularly being reported by many countries since late January.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior official at the Russian Federal health oversight authority, Alexander Gorelov, said that mutations had so far been detected in less than one percent of coronavirus genome.