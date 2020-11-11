UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Scientist Says Trials Must Continue Despite Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Positive Data

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday voiced the need for more data on COVID-19 vaccine trials amid positive news about the the Pfizer candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an interim analysis from the phase 3 clinical study. The trial showed that only 94 participants out of 43,500 developed the virus.

"While we can feel optimistic and hopeful when we see these interim results, it's very important to note that these vaccine trials must continue to accumulate data," Swaminathan commented during a live Q&A session.

According to the WHO estimate, there are currently 47 candidate vaccines, including 10 that are already undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

Earlier in the day, developers of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said that it had demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis that was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection. The data is based on 20 cases of COVID-19 from 16,000 volunteers given the Sputnik V vaccine or a placebo injection.

