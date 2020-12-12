UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Scientist Urges Governments To Raise Awareness Of COVID Vaccines Among Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday urged the world governments and health authorities to actively address citizens' concerns regarding vaccines against the coronavirus to raise maximum awareness.

"It is really important that governments and public health officials start communicating with citizens in their countries to explain to them the process of the deployment of the vaccine because things are happening extremely fast and people are anxious for information, they have a lot of questions, and very often it's the genuine questions that people have that need to be answered," Swaminathan said.

The chief scientist also pointed out that only a minority of people are unwilling to be vaccinated.

There are currently 48 candidate vaccines on the WHO list. Some manufacturers have already begun releasing the interim results of the phase three trials of their candidate vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V, as well as candidate vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, have all reported over 90 percent efficacy, according to the preliminary data.

According to the WHO COVID-19 dashboard, there are 69,143,017 cases of coronavirus reported globally, with 1,576,516 related deaths.

