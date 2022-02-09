WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he had met with the Taliban's health minister for talks on the "dire" health and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he met Qalander Ebad for talks on Tuesday.

Ebad is part of a Taliban delegation visiting Geneva for a week of talks with institutions and non-governmental agencies on humanitarian access and human rights, as Afghanistan's new rulers expand their international engagement.

The hardline Islamist Taliban movement returned to power in Kabul in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Since then, Afghanistan has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging, while the halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in a country already devastated by decades of war.