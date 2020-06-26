UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Tedros Calls For Regular Health Cooperation With PACE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:55 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus invited on Friday the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to regularly cooperate with the agency on health issues, stressing that the WHO needs support beyond the COVID-19 pandemic as well

"Today, I would like to propose the following three concrete steps for us to take together. First, to initiate a structural dialogue between WHO and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in order to facilitate regular collaboration on relevant health issues and WHO's participation in the assembly's activities," Tedros told the PACE Standing Committee.

The WHO chief noted that the organization needs PACE's support "beyond the immediate context of the pandemic."

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the importance of long-term investment in strong, resilient health systems as a foundation for sustainable development," Tedros explained.

The head of the WHO called for continued European leadership "in the spirit of solidarity," noting that the WHO needs support in research, development, essential health services delivery, and "fair access to diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics across Europe and beyond, fair access based on honesty."

"The world is learning the hard way that health is not a luxury item, it's the cornerstone of security, stability and prosperity," Tedros concluded.

The WHO said on Thursday that 30 countries across Europe had seen increases in their COVID-19 cumulative total in the past two weeks, noting significant resurgence in 11 countries.

