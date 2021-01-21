UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Thanks Biden For Membership U-Turn, US Joining ACT Accelerator, COVAX

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:36 PM

WHO Chief Thanks Biden For Membership U-Turn, US Joining ACT Accelerator, COVAX

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday thanked new US President Joe Biden for honoring his pledge to U-turn on its membership status and join the organization's vaccine access initiatives

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday thanked new US President Joe Biden for honoring his pledge to U-turn on its membership status and join the organization's vaccine access initiatives.

"This is a good day for WHO, and a good day for global health. The global role of the United States is very, very crucial," Ghebreyesus said at the 148th session of the Executive board.

Ghebreyesus spoke minutes after US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci delivered his statements as head of the US delegation.

"Thank you, President Biden, for honoring your pledge to maintain the membership of the United States in WHO, and thank you for your commitment to join the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and COVAX," Ghebreyesus added.

The Director General added that he was pleased the US was staying the the "family of nations" that is the WHO.

Immediately upon taking office, Biden issued a flurry of executive orders reversing some key policies of former President Donald Trump, including the controversial move to exit the WHO.

Related Topics

World Trump United States Family

Recent Stories

Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation w ..

43 seconds ago

Georgia Ready to Roll Out Mass Vaccination Campaig ..

45 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Facility Under Threat of Flood ..

47 seconds ago

CTP launches operation against encroachments, ille ..

3 minutes ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Free medical camp for journalists on Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.