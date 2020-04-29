WHO Chief Thanks Lavrov For 'Trust and Support,' Calls For Solidarity Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for trust and support, emphasizing the need for solidarity to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

A day prior, Lavrov stressed Russia's support for the WHO at a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers, singling out the global health body as a unique structure to pool information from all countries.

"Thank you, my friend Sergey Lavrov, [Russian] Foreign Minister, for your trust and support to @WHO. Only by working together in solidarity and led by science can we end the #COVID19 pandemic," Ghebreyesus wrote on twitter.

The tweet came in response to the minister's quotation posted by the Twitter account of the Russian Mission in Geneva, where Lavrov stressed that the WHO brings together "the best professionals from all countries including those of the United States."

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump pulled support from the WHO, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak response. The move forced nations and organizations to rally behind the organization, with a host of nations pledging to increase their monetary pledges.