Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

WHO Chief Thanks Russia for $9Mln Contribution to Protect Maternal, Child Health Worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Russia on Friday for a voluntary $9 million contribution to help the agency advance maternal and child health care around the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Russia on Friday for a voluntary $9 million contribution to help the agency advance maternal and child health care around the world.

"Huge thanks to the @GovernmentRF [of Russia] and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their voluntary contribution of USD 9 million to @WHO to protect maternal, newborn and child health globally. We appreciate 's efforts to help us deliver #HealthForAll and the @GlobalGoalsUN," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

According to the WHO data, infant fatalities account for 45 percent of deaths among children under the age of five globally, which is around 2.

7 million deaths annually. Another 2.6 million babies die in the last trimester of pregnancy or during childbirth.

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation, as the health care systems around the world are overwhelmed by treating COVID-19 patients, and so pregnant women and newborns are frequently denied adequate support, risking increased neonatal mortality. According to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), about 1.2 million children under five could die in just six months due to restrictions in routine health service coverage levels.

