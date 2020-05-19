UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Thanks WHA Members For Resolution On Independent Review Of COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:10 PM

WHO Chief Thanks WHA Members for Resolution on Independent Review of COVID-19 Response

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the World Health Assembly members for adopting a resolution on independent evaluation of the coronavirus response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the World Health Assembly members for adopting a resolution on independent evaluation of the coronavirus response.

"I thank Member States for adopting the resolution, which calls for an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response, including, but not limited to, WHO's performance. I will initiate such an evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment. We welcome any initiative to strengthen global health security and to strengthen WHO," Tedros said.

WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and steady improvement, Tedros continued.

"We want accountability more than anyone. And I thank .. the members of the independent oversight advisory committee for their continuous work to review WHO's work in health emergencies and, in particular, for their report on the COVID-19 response published yesterday that covers from the start of the pandemic until April," the WHO chief said.

Tedros expressed hope that the recommendations of the independent panel would be taken seriously by all member states.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

46 minutes ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

56 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

1 hour ago

Eight Afghan soldiers die fighting off Taliban att ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.