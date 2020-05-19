WHO Chief Thanks WHA Members for Resolution on Independent Review of COVID-19 Response

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the World Health Assembly members for adopting a resolution on independent evaluation of the coronavirus response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the World Health Assembly members for adopting a resolution on independent evaluation of the coronavirus response.

"I thank Member States for adopting the resolution, which calls for an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response, including, but not limited to, WHO's performance. I will initiate such an evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment. We welcome any initiative to strengthen global health security and to strengthen WHO," Tedros said.

WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and steady improvement, Tedros continued.

"We want accountability more than anyone. And I thank .. the members of the independent oversight advisory committee for their continuous work to review WHO's work in health emergencies and, in particular, for their report on the COVID-19 response published yesterday that covers from the start of the pandemic until April," the WHO chief said.

Tedros expressed hope that the recommendations of the independent panel would be taken seriously by all member states.