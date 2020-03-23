WHO Chief to Call on G20 Leaders to Produce More Protective Gear Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday he would urge leaders of the 20 most developed nations to step up response to the coronavirus pandemic by producing more protective gear.

"This week I will be addressing heads of state and government from the G20 countries. Among other issues, I will be asking them to work together to increase production, avoid export bans and ensure equity of distribution on the basis of need," he said.

Measures put in place to slow down the spread of COVID-19 may have had an unintended consequence of exacerbating the shortage of protective equipment, he said, adding WHO has been receiving alarming reports about large numbers of infections among health workers.

"Many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick... Addressing the global shortage of these life-saving tools means addressing every part of the supply chain, from raw materials to finished products," the health official said.

The 20 countries, which together account for around 80 percent of the world's industrial output, are asked to act as one because they have the "biggest stake in the world," Tedros warned, adding he expected G20 to show political commitment to solidarity.