UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is on his visit to China, where he will address with senior officials the current outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros, arrived in Beijing today. He is expected to meet with senior Chinese Government officials to discuss the coronavirus outbreak," Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, WHO changed the global risk degree of the deadly coronavirus from "moderate" to "high," as the total number of 2019-nCoV confirmed cases globally as of this past Sunday has reached 2,014, including 1,985 in China.

Additionally, of 29 people who tested positive in other countries, 26 had a travel history in China, specifically in Wuhan city, where the new strain is believed to have originated.

On Monday, the Chinese internet portal of medical information Dingxiangyuan said that the number of infected people had risen to 2,840. Chinese media have reported 80 lethal cases.