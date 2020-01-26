UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Traveling To Beijing To Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak With Chinese Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

WHO Chief Traveling to Beijing to Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak With Chinese Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday that he is traveling to Beijing to discuss measures to contain an outbreak of a deadly new form of coronavirus with Chinese officials and health experts.

"I am on my way to Beijing, China to meet with the Government & health experts supporting the #coronavirus response. My @WHO colleagues & I would like to understand the latest developments & strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak," the director-general said in a Tweet.

Ghebreyesus added that WHO is working around the clock to support the Chinese government and inform the international community of new developments in efforts to contain the outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has already claimed at least 56 lives.

"We are working 24/7 to support China & its people during this difficult time & remain in close contact with affected countries, with our regional & country offices deeply involved. @WHO is updating all countries on the situation & providing specific guidance on what to do to respond," the director-general stated in another Tweet.

Earlier in the day, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts, with the latest estimates placing the number of dead at 56 with nearly 2,000 infected.

On Thursday, WHO said in a Tweet that it was too early to declare a public health emergency regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Dead World China Wuhan Beijing December Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

51 minutes ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

2 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

3 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.