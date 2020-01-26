WHO Chief Traveling to Beijing to Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak With Chinese Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday that he is traveling to Beijing to discuss measures to contain an outbreak of a deadly new form of coronavirus with Chinese officials and health experts.

"I am on my way to Beijing, China to meet with the Government & health experts supporting the #coronavirus response. My @WHO colleagues & I would like to understand the latest developments & strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak," the director-general said in a Tweet.

Ghebreyesus added that WHO is working around the clock to support the Chinese government and inform the international community of new developments in efforts to contain the outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has already claimed at least 56 lives.

"We are working 24/7 to support China & its people during this difficult time & remain in close contact with affected countries, with our regional & country offices deeply involved. @WHO is updating all countries on the situation & providing specific guidance on what to do to respond," the director-general stated in another Tweet.

Earlier in the day, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts, with the latest estimates placing the number of dead at 56 with nearly 2,000 infected.

On Thursday, WHO said in a Tweet that it was too early to declare a public health emergency regarding the coronavirus outbreak.