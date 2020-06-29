UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Urges Against Divisions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says 'Worst Yet To Come'

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:27 PM

WHO Chief Urges Against Divisions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says 'Worst Yet to Come'

The world should stay united amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of solidarity is helping the virus with the worst possibly yet to come, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The world should stay united amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of solidarity is helping the virus with the worst possibly yet to come, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"A very diverse group of intentional experts said this virus has two dangerous combinations. One is it is fast. It is contagious. Second, it is a killer. And it can exploit divisions between us ... That is why WHO has been saying, please, avoid any division.

Any differences could be exploited by the virus," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

"With 10 million cases now and half a million deaths, unless we address the problems we have already identified as WHO the lack of national unity and lack of global solidarity and the divided world, which is actually helping the virus to spread as I said in my speech, the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that, but with this kind of environment and condition we fear the worst," Tedros said.

