Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

WHO Chief Urges Authorities to Respect Dignity of People Amid Quarantine Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The authorities of countries and regions restricting the movement of people amid the coronavirus pandemic must respect their dignity and welfare when implementing these strict measures, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We understand that many countries are implementing measures that restrict the movement of people.

In implementing these measures, it's vital to respect the dignity and welfare of all people," Tedros said.

Governments must ensure the welfare of people who have lost their income and desperately need food, sanitation and other essential services, he said.

Tedros also outlined the importance of informing the public about the intended duration of restrictions and of providing support for older people, refugees and other vulnerable groups.

More Stories From World

