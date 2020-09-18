UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Urges Governments To Take Targeted Measures To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:29 PM

WHO Chief Urges Governments to Take Targeted Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that now was a critical moment for many states in the fight against COVID-19 and urged governments to take targeted measures to prevent the further spread of the infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that now was a critical moment for many states in the fight against COVID-19 and urged governments to take targeted measures to prevent the further spread of the infection.

"As some countries start to open up, we see cases and other starting to spike, and concerns about potential lack of hospital capacity. This is a critical moment for countries and we ask leaders to put targeted measures in place that we know can suppress the spread [of COVID-19] and ensure that health systems and workers are protected," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He also urged individuals to adhere to public health measures, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, coughing etiquette and others.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed on Thursday concerns over the COVID-19 surge in Europe, noting that weekly cases now exceeded those reported during the March peak of the pandemic, which should serve as a "wake-up call." Several countries have already officially announced the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Europe March

Recent Stories

Bilawal chairs PPP GB meeting

1 minute ago

Council of Global Unions Asks EU to Halt Philippin ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands to Hold Syria 'Accountable' for Allege ..

1 minute ago

Calligraphy workshop begins at Alhamra

2 minutes ago

Preliminary lists of delimitation of constituencie ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Secretary inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.