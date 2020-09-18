WHO Chief Urges Governments to Take Targeted Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that now was a critical moment for many states in the fight against COVID-19 and urged governments to take targeted measures to prevent the further spread of the infection

"As some countries start to open up, we see cases and other starting to spike, and concerns about potential lack of hospital capacity. This is a critical moment for countries and we ask leaders to put targeted measures in place that we know can suppress the spread [of COVID-19] and ensure that health systems and workers are protected," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He also urged individuals to adhere to public health measures, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, coughing etiquette and others.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed on Thursday concerns over the COVID-19 surge in Europe, noting that weekly cases now exceeded those reported during the March peak of the pandemic, which should serve as a "wake-up call." Several countries have already officially announced the start of the second wave of the pandemic.