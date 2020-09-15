WHO Chief Urges More Research Into Factors Raising Risk of Severe COVID Cases Among Kids

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday called for more research into the factors that increase risks of severe COVID-19 cases among children and teenagers

The WHO chief warned a virtual briefing that children and adolescents can infect and get infected with the disease, although less than 10 percent of reported cases and 0.2 percent of deaths are people below the age of 20.

"However, more research is needed about the factors that increase the risk of severe COVID cases, severe COVID disease death among children and adolescents. And the potential long-term health effects in those who have been infected remains unknown," Tedros said.

Tedros issued his call amid widespread reopening of schools in various countries across the globe.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 29 million cases, including 926,544 confirmed deaths.