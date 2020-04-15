UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Voices 'regret' At US Decision To Halt Funding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:58 PM

WHO chief voices 'regret' at US decision to halt funding

The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday voiced "regret" at US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday voiced "regret" at US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

Related Topics

World United Nations Trump United States

Recent Stories

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 minute ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

16 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.