WHO chief voices 'regret' at US decision to halt funding

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday voiced "regret" at US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.