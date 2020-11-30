WHO Chief Vows to Keep Politics Out of Coronavirus Origin Tracing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of the World Health Organization promised on Monday to separate science from politics as the UN health agency works to identify the source of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization promised on Monday to separate science from politics as the UN health agency works to identify the source of the coronavirus.

"We will not stop from knowing the truth on the origin of the virus, but based on science, without politicizing it or trying to create tension in the process," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual news briefing.

He said WHO was committed to do everything it could to learn the origin of COVID-19 and urged all stakeholders to cooperate on the research.

"And from our side we will be as transparent as possible," the top health official added.

China was the first to report the virus at a seafood market in Wuhan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian told reporters earlier in the day that openly available data suggested COVID-19 broke out at multiple locations around the world.