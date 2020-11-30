UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Chief Vows To Keep Politics Out Of Coronavirus Origin Tracing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

WHO Chief Vows to Keep Politics Out of Coronavirus Origin Tracing

The head of the World Health Organization promised on Monday to separate science from politics as the UN health agency works to identify the source of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization promised on Monday to separate science from politics as the UN health agency works to identify the source of the coronavirus.

"We will not stop from knowing the truth on the origin of the virus, but based on science, without politicizing it or trying to create tension in the process," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual news briefing.

He said WHO was committed to do everything it could to learn the origin of COVID-19 and urged all stakeholders to cooperate on the research.

"And from our side we will be as transparent as possible," the top health official added.

China was the first to report the virus at a seafood market in Wuhan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian told reporters earlier in the day that openly available data suggested COVID-19 broke out at multiple locations around the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Wuhan Market All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Vice President Says Terrorism Main Threat t ..

1 minute ago

Andleeb Abbas highlights SCO's importance in achie ..

1 minute ago

Man dies of suffocation in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Turkish investors invited to invest in mining in B ..

3 minutes ago

Police charged over black man's beating as Macron ..

3 minutes ago

France Plans to Build Bigger, Costlier Aircraft Ca ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.