WHO Chief Warns About Closing 'Window Of Opportunity' To Contain Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:22 PM

Efforts by China and other nations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus has given the world a chance to roll it back but the window of opportunity is closing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Efforts by China and other nations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus has given the world a chance to roll it back but the window of opportunity is closing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

"My analysis of the situation is that the window of opportunity is narrowing, so we need to act quickly before it closes completely," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

He criticized national governments for being slow on financing the campaign to stop the virus from spreading globally.

"The measures China and other countries have taken have given us a fighting chance of containing the spread of the virus. We call on all countries to continue their commitment for containment measures, while preparing for community transmission, if it occurs," he said.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has killed over 2,200 people and infected more than 75,500 in China. More than 1,150 people have tested positive for the virus in 26 other countries.

