WHO Chief Warns Against 'Morally Wrong' Booster Shots While Equitable Access Not Ensured

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief reiterated on Wednesday his call to suspend the administration of booster shots against COVID-19, so that countries with a lower immunization rate could vaccinate their citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) chief reiterated on Wednesday his call to suspend the administration of booster shots against COVID-19, so that countries with a lower immunization rate could vaccinate their citizens.

Earlier in August, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the countries launching booster vaccination against COVID-19 to temporarily stop the drive over unequal distribution of the shots worldwide.

"It's technically wrong and morally wrong, and that is why we have this two months moratorium so that countries could refrain from using boosters so that other countries who don't have vaccines at hand, whose vaccination coverage is very low - let's take Africa, it's less than 2% - to have access to vaccines," Tedros told a press briefing.

A week ago, Tedros said that the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant outran the measures taken against the disease globally, which is linked to poor health services and the slow pace of vaccination in some countries.

