Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:54 PM

WHO Chief Warns Countries About Potential Emergence of New Deadly Viruses

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, urged countries around the globe to prepare for the emergence of new deadly viruses that can potentially be more dangerous than COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, urged countries around the globe to prepare for the emergence of new deadly viruses that can potentially be more dangerous than COVID-19.

"Make no mistake: this will not be the last time the world faces the threat of a pandemic. It is an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmissible and more deadly than this one," he said in his opening speech at the 74th session of the World Health Assembly.

Tedros noted that the world is currently at a crossroads, where it is up to the global powers to decide whether everything will remain the same, leading to disastrous results of "a world that is unprepared, unsafe and unfair.

" Or whether the international community will join efforts and choose cooperation instead of competition or confrontation.

"In fact, the only choice we have is between cooperation and insecurity. A safer world is not a zero-sum game; it is the opposite. If anyone is left behind, all are held back," the WHO chief stressed.

He further urged everyone to cooperate and prevent limiting vaccination to a handful of well-off countries through vaccine sharing and providing medical aid to "the weakest" and "the most vulnerable."

