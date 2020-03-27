WHO Chief Warns of Chronic Global Shortage of Protective Equipment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The World Health Organization has held a briefing with some 50 ministers of health which has revealed common successes, but also common challenges in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, including the "chronic global shortage" of personal protective equipment, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Earlier today, we held a briefing with around 50 ministers of health from around the world at which China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore shared their experiences and the lessons they have learned," Tedros said during a virtual WHO briefing.

He said "several common themes emerged about what has worked," including the need for early detection and isolation of confirmed cases, identification, follow-up and quarantine of contacts, along with the need to optimize care and engage communities in the fight.

"Countries also expressed several common challenges. The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives," Tedros said.