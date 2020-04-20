UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Warns Political Tensions Fuel Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called on governing and opposition parties to work together in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please work together. Don't use this virus as an opportunity to fight against each other or score political punches. It's dangerous, it's like playing with fire," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He stressed that national unity was key to global solidarity on the coronavirus response, while "cracks" between political parties only exacerbated the health crisis.

"We need global solidarity that is based on honest and genuine national unity. It is the political problem that may fuel further this pandemic," he added.

The UN health agency estimates that more than 2.3 million people worldwide have so far contracted COVID-19, with more than 157,000 dying from it. The virus has spread to 213 countries and territories.

