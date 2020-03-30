UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Warns Rapid Spread Of Coronavirus May Overstretch Health Systems

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that a high coronavirus infection rate could stretch many national health systems beyond their capacity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that a high coronavirus infection rate could stretch many national health systems beyond their capacity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is straining health systems in many countries. The rapidly increasing demand on health facilities and health workers threatens to leave some health systems overstretched and unable to operate effectively," he told reporters.

Tedros said at a daily press conference that the experience of previous outbreaks showed that putting health systems under strain caused deaths from treatable and vaccine-preventable conditions to increase dramatically.

"Even though we are in the midst of a crisis, essential health services must continue. Babies are still being born, vaccines must still be delivered, and people still need life-saving treatment for a range of other diseases," he stressed.

The number of COVID-19 cases passed 740,000 on Monday, with more than 35,000 people dying from virus-related complications. WHO has released guidelines on how to best meet the needs of the people, while mitigating the risk of health systems collapsing.

