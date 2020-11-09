WHO Chief: We May Be Tired of Covid, But Virus Not Tired of Us

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The world may be tired of the coronavirus, but the virus itself is not tired yet, the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"We might be tired of COVID-19, but it's not tired of us.

Yes, it preys on those in weaker health, but it preys on other witnesses too: inequality, division, denial, wishful thinking and willful ignorance. We cannot negotiate with it, nor close our eyes and hope it goes away. It pays no heat to political rhetoric or conspiracy theories. Only hope is science, solutions and solidary," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly.