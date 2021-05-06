WHO Chief Welcomes US Support for Waiving COVID Vaccine Intellectual Property Protections

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the US support for waiving COVID vaccine intellectual property protections.

Earlier, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines due to the global emergency triggered by the pandemic.

"This is a monumental moment in the fight against #COVID19. The commitment by @POTUS Joe Biden & @USTradeRep @AmbassadorTai to support the waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of US leadership to address global health challenges," Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.