WHO Chief Wishes Trump, His Wife Speedy Recovery From Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO)  Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who earlier in the day reported testing positive for COVID-19, a full and speedy recovery.

"My best wishes to President Donald Trump and @FLOTUS [First lady of the United States] for a full and speedy recovery," the WHO chief wrote on Twitter.

