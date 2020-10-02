WHO Chief Wishes Trump, His Wife Speedy Recovery From Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished on Friday to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who earlier in the day reported testing positive for COVID-19, a full and speedy recovery.

"My best wishes to President Donald Trump and @FLOTUS [First lady of the United States] for a full and speedy recovery," the WHO chief wrote on Twitter.