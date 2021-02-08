UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, China Reach Agreements On Coronavirus Origin-Tracing

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

WHO, China Reach Agreements on Coronavirus Origin-Tracing

Health experts from the World Health Organization have reached several agreements with China during their trip to Wuhan in search of the COVID-19 origin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Health experts from the World Health Organization have reached several agreements with China during their trip to Wuhan in search of the COVID-19 origin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"They were able to reach multiple agreements. I hope these will be thoroughly covered in their report," Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters in Beijing.

The spokesman said China stood for openness and transparency and would bolster scientific cooperation with other countries to reduce health risks.

The experts arrived in Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak, on January 14 and self-isolated until January 29. They have since visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses a laboratory known for its experiments on viruses, and the seafood market where the first coronavirus cases emerged.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Beijing January Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

1 minute ago

Klopp scrambles for answers as Liverpool's season ..

44 seconds ago

Qatar says 2022 World Cup to be played in full sta ..

46 seconds ago

Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanvee ..

47 seconds ago

Three workers die, one injured in Kalat's Manguche ..

49 seconds ago

4 thieves arrested in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.