WHO Closely Following Situation In Greece, Turkey After Deadly Earthquake - Tedros

Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

WHO Closely Following Situation in Greece, Turkey After Deadly Earthquake - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation in Greece and Turkey, where powerful quakes struck earlier in the day, and stands ready to provide assistance, if necessary, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's western Izmir province and parts of the Greek islands in the vicinity. Greek seismologists said the magnitude reached 6.9. Multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported by the two countries as crisis control works continue.

"I want to start by noting that WHO is closely following the unfolding situation in Greece and Turkey after the earthquake today.

We will work with the two countries to ensure that emergency medical care is provided for those in need. Our thoughts are with all those affected," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Two children were found dead under a collapsed wall in the Greek Island of Samos. The search operation continues.

The death toll from the quake in Izmir has reached 12 at the time of the writing and 419 people were confirmed injured. Numerous buildings have collapsed and rescue teams are still underway sorting out the rubble.

